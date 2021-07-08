Restaurants react to new Missouri law allowing liquor to-go to continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Picking up dinner and a few drinks to go with it. It’s a pandemic habit that’s now Missouri law.

“It’s very convenient for them.”

Phillip Brooks said his customers at Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse enjoyed the service, and they appreciated the added sales.

“We had the opportunity to be able to get people out of the house and then doing the curbside service being that we weren’t able to have in-house people at the time, so that kind of helped us out,” said Brooks.

Under the measure Governor Mike Parson signed on Wednesday, restaurants can sell alcoholic drinks in sealed containers to customers also buying food.

Al Munoz owns El Sol in Downtown Cape Girardeau. He said there’s a real interest in keeping his curbside business going.

“People are still leery about coming out to eat, that will benefit those people and of course it would benefit us,” Munoz said.

He said as long as customers take their drinks home safely, his restaurant will take advantage of the new law.

“It will definitely increase our liquor sales and maybe push our to-go orders too because since they know that we can do that. People will order food and will get drinks,” said Munoz.

Phillip Brooks sees this as a chance to keep customers connected to the specialty food and drinks they offer.

“I thought that it was also a cool thing for you to be able to say, ‘you know what, I’m really wanting one of those Smoking Mayors from Mary Jane’s’ and be able to have the opportunity to be able to snatch that up and go home and enjoy it as if you were at our house here at Mary Jane,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.