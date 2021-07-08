Schools discuss plans as COVID cases surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With COVID-19 numbers rising, schools are discussing the next steps as back-to-school inches closer.

Several superintendents say they are concerned about the rise in cases, especially the Delta variant, but the next steps will be decided in the coming weeks.

In Walnut Ridge, the district decided to go back to in-person learning last year, doing away with a virtual option. Supt. Terry Belcher said several superintendents will meet next week to come up with a plan of attack.

He added the Department of Education sent a memo, saying they will have new guidelines for the start of the school year.

With debates rising on whether vaccines should be required for children to attend school, Supt. Belcher says it’s a tricky topic.

“I think there’ll probably be a pushback if it’s mandated,” Belcher said. “Of course, shots are mandated with polio and other things for others so that’ll be, of course, the legislature and the governor doing those things and [as] I said, we’re all concerned about it and we want what’s best for the children and our staff.”

Over at Cave City, most of the teachers and staff got the COVID vaccine, but Supt. Steven Green says around 50 to 75 staff members still haven’t had it. One common solution schools are discussing right now is approving a bonus, giving all vaccinated employees $200 if they received their first dose by Labor Day.

In the meantime, the board set up a virtual option for students who meet certain benchmarks, such as age and vulnerable family members.

“We are going to have a digital option at Cave City,” Green said. “I’m really hoping things get better by September, or by August 16 the first day of school, and it’s not needed, but you and I, we don’t know, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the Delta Variant.

Green says plans could change, but right now masks will be optional at the beginning of the school year and they will still be sanitizing and disinfecting daily. He says the district is focused on provided accurate information and opportunity for those to get vaccinated, while not influencing or forcing them.

Other superintendents, like Hoxie Supt. Kelly Gillham, say they plan to wait until closer to August to see where communities stand with the virus.

