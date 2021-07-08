Shelby County starting to see hospitalization trend seen elsewhere in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC said the delta variant is now the most prevalent variant of COVID-19 in the United States.

Because of its spread in the Mid-South, the Shelby County Health Department is urging the public to get vaccinated as number of vaccines administered per day fall well below 1,000 shots.

As the Shelby County Health Department is asking people to take on more individual responsibility, at the same time it’s also getting rid of some health recommendations at businesses with its new health directive.

Shelby County doctors said local trends are changing quickly. The seven day daily case count average has gone from 26 cases to 65 cases in the last week. The reproduction rate is at 1.22 which is the highest since June 2020

The seven day average positivity rate in Shelby County is at 4.5 percent which is up from 2.9 percent on July 1.

“It’s enough for me to say something is going awry,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said.

There have been 58 delta cases reported in Shelby County with another 26 probable cases. The Shelby County Health Department said less than ten percent of the cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Jain explained getting vaccinated can protect you from the delta variant and help prevent any further mutations of the virus.

“The best thing to do is when we get vaccinated so it doesn’t become endemic meaning it doesn’t circulate,” Dr. Jain said. “The virus doesn’t circulate in the community and there really is a much, much lower chance of a variant mutation occurring.”

At the same time, the Shelby County Health Department is dropping some business health recommendations. In its latest health directive, it removes recommendations for cleaning water fountains to avoid confusion on whether drinking fountains can be open, they can be. It also removes the recommendation of using plexiglass barriers.

The directive goes into effect on Saturday.

WMC reached out to the Health Department for a statement regarding dropping these recommendations on the same day it’s sending yet another warning about the delta variant in the community.

The Department said: “The Health Department continues to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 as the best defense against the virus, including the more infectious Delta variant. Health Directive No. 23, issued [Thursday], is consistent with that recommendation.”

Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph went on to say: “All of the COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization in the United States, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, provide a high degree of protection against the Delta variant, as well as the other COVID-19 strains. Even the so-called ‘breakthrough cases,’ that have occurred in fully-vaccinated individuals are usually mild and rarely require hospitalization. The unvaccinated are the most at-risk for serious illness from the Delta variant.”

This week Arkansas reported the most hospitalizations from COVID-19 since a vaccine became available. Mississippi is seeing its highest hospital numbers in a month.

Now, doctors in Shelby County are starting to see that trend.

“Going to the hospital a month ago there were barely and now we’ve seen a dramatic increase,” Dr. Jain said.

The CDC has already pointed out Arkansas and Mississippi as potential spots who could be most threatening by the delta variant because of low vaccination numbers.

Just over 700 people a day, on average, are getting vaccinated in Shelby County a day. We’re nearly 56 percent of the way to our vaccination goal of 750,000 people by August.

Dr. Jain said, though, before we reach our goal more people are getting sick and admitted into the ICU.

“In the ICU there were maybe one or two cases two or three weeks ago. Now we’re seeing dozens of cases which is really concerning,” Dr. Jain said.

