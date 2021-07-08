Single-dose vaccines not as effective against Delta variant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It seems like every day, more information is being found on the Delta variant.

Studies and reports are beginning to show that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not as effective at preventing symptoms as its two-dose counterparts.

“As of right now, it looks like Moderna and Pfizer may have better coverage against the new variant,” said Megan Holifield, a pharmacist in Batesville.

Reports of those vaccinated, catching the new variant are increasing, with those who took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine suffering far more, sparking an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

“We have 15 patients in the hospital right now that we are taking care of,” said Gary Paxson, the CEO of White River Medical Center. “We are seeing an increase in the number of positives in the clinic.”

According to Holifield, there’s no official data detailing which vaccines were given in certain areas, but she says that rural counties were more likely to receive the single-dose version.

“In more rural counties, there might have been places that had one-shot more dominated over the rest, but I think probably over most of Arkansas, it’s a mix of vaccine,” Holifield said.

Paxson says that the rise in cases is concerning, especially with the Delta variant being 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, paired with the recent holiday weekend.

“Seeing the uptick, and of course with the July 4th holiday, it’s a concern,” Paxson said. “A lot of people have been out and about without masks. Trying to get back to normal, which we all understand.”

