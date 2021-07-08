St. Bernards pushing to raise vaccination rates with incentives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While other hospitals in Arkansas are mandating the COVID-19 vaccination, St. Bernards is choosing to continue to provide incentives for their employees to increase their vaccination rates.

Right now, 65% of St. Bernards employees are fully vaccinated.

St. Bernards Media Relations Manager Mitchell Nail says there are multiple factors that play into why their vaccine rate is low, saying it is mostly related to personal health reasons.

“Maybe they had COVID and they’re just hesitant about what the side effects might be coming off of that,” Nail said.

Nail mentioned some employees may have some pre-existing health conditions that may affect their reaction to the shot, adding he personally had to “clear it with a physician” before he got his shots.

He added St. Bernards has provided bonuses to fully vaccinated employees, which caused a jump from less than 55% to 65%.

“We’ve seen some really positive uptake of the vaccine as a result of that,” he said.

With the Delta variant now in Northeast Arkansas, Nail says the health system is pushing to get more people vaccinated. But, he did not confirm if they would choose to mandate the vaccine for current and future employees, adding that employees recognize the importance.

“Right now, we’re just focused on what we can do to meet our workforce where they are and just help them through this decision,” Nail said.

NEA Baptist currently sits at 49% of hospital employees fully vaccinated.

Region 8 News is awaiting a comment from NEA Baptist on the issue.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.