Tuckerman organization works to fill education gap in the Delta

Former President, NFL scout, education leaders discuss importance of education
Every Child is Ours plans to expand in Arkansas
Every Child is Ours plans to expand in Arkansas(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A former president made an appearance, virtually in Arkansas, Thursday to discuss the need for education.

In Tuckerman, Every Child is Ours held an event to highlight their success stories.

There were a number of speakers including former President Bill Clinton, Tennessee Titan scout and former A-State cornerback Blaise Taylor, and education leaders from South Africa.

The organization works with children across the country and around the world to make sure they feel wanted in their communities.

They also supply food, clothes, and resources to ensure success at school.

The founder of the organization, Jan Paschal, works with Arkansas State University to help more children right here in the delta overcome barriers to their education.

“We don’t have much left at all, but we can have again,” said Paschal. “What we want from ASU is for them to continue working with us and helping us encourage every school to achieve.”

Paschal said the time put in Tuckerman has shown some success, with the school system ranked 26th in the state.

She hopes to expand their organization across Arkansas and help more students succeed in education.

