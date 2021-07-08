USDA invests funding for water and wastewater facilities in Arkansas

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Two cities across Arkansas will receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture to improve drinking water and wastewater systems.

USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday an investment of $307 million to modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states and Puerto Rico through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

The city of McCrory will receive $184,000 to improve the towns existing water treatment facility by constructing a clarifier to remove iron from the raw water before it reaches the gravity and filters. It will also include an automatic ventilation system to measure chlorine gas levels in the filter room and control the air supply.

In southwest Arkansas, the city of Mena will receive $6,610,000 in loans and $1,552,500 in grants to replace an existing clearwell and high service pump station and upgrade controls and electrical systems at the raw water pump station. It also includes replacing two existing solids, clarifier mechanisms, and other water treatment plant improvements.

