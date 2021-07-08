Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

USDA invests funding for water and wastewater facilities in Arkansas

(Associated Press)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Two cities across Arkansas will receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture to improve drinking water and wastewater systems.

USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday an investment of $307 million to modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states and Puerto Rico through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

The city of McCrory will receive $184,000 to improve the towns existing water treatment facility by constructing a clarifier to remove iron from the raw water before it reaches the gravity and filters. It will also include an automatic ventilation system to measure chlorine gas levels in the filter room and control the air supply.

In southwest Arkansas, the city of Mena will receive $6,610,000 in loans and $1,552,500 in grants to replace an existing clearwell and high service pump station and upgrade controls and electrical systems at the raw water pump station. It also includes replacing two existing solids, clarifier mechanisms, and other water treatment plant improvements.

To see other communities around the nation receiving funding, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames

Latest News

Megan Holifield says the one-dose version of the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective than the...
Single-dose vaccines not as effective against Delta variant
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree...
Wray seeks bond reduction in Rhoads murder case
Former Jonesboro athletic director
Region 8 Sports Extra: Former JHS AD David Daniel on getting in AR HS Athletic Administrators HOF