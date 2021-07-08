Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wray seeks bond reduction in Rhoads murder case

An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree...
An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree man in 2020 is seeking a bond reduction in the case, according to court records.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree man in 2020 is seeking a bond reduction in the case, according to court records.

The attorney for Cameron Wray filed the motion July 6 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Wray, 19, and Jordan Ratton, 19, also of Marked Tree, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Mack Rhoads.

On May 12, the sheriff’s office along with Arkansas State Police and the Marked Tree Police...
On May 12, the sheriff’s office along with Arkansas State Police and the Marked Tree Police Department, arrested 19-year-old Jordan Ratton and 18-year-old Cameron Wray, both of Marked Tree, on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Rhoads, who was 87, was discovered in the 100 block of Brigance Street around 9 a.m. April 16, 2020, Arkansas State Police said at the time.

According to the motion, the attorney, Public Defender Ben Bristow, is seeking to reduce bail “to a reasonable amount not based upon punishment for the alleged crimes, but based solely on insuring the Defendant’s presence for further court proceedings and trial.”

Bristow is also asking for the bond reduction due to Wray being a Northeast Arkansas resident for a “substantial period of years,” having strong family ties to the community, “Defendant’s reputation, character and mental condition are good;” and “has no past history of failure to respond to legal process.”

A $1 million cash-only bond was set for Wray and Ratton in the court case.

The motion was not heard during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Harrisburg.

Wray is scheduled to go on trial July 19-22 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Ratton is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 20-24, with an Aug. 23 pre-trial in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in Ratton’s case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames

Latest News

USDA invests funding for water and wastewater facilities in Arkansas
Megan Holifield says the one-dose version of the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective than the...
Single-dose vaccines not as effective against Delta variant
Former Jonesboro athletic director
Region 8 Sports Extra: Former JHS AD David Daniel on getting in AR HS Athletic Administrators HOF
Public health officials have warned about a third wave of the virus hitting Arkansas, which has...
Arkansas reports biggest 1-day virus spike in 5 months