Wray seeks bond reduction in Rhoads murder case

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree man in 2020 is seeking a bond reduction in the case, according to court records.

The attorney for Cameron Wray filed the motion July 6 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Wray, 19, and Jordan Ratton, 19, also of Marked Tree, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Mack Rhoads.

On May 12, the sheriff’s office along with Arkansas State Police and the Marked Tree Police Department, arrested 19-year-old Jordan Ratton and 18-year-old Cameron Wray, both of Marked Tree, on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery. (Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Rhoads, who was 87, was discovered in the 100 block of Brigance Street around 9 a.m. April 16, 2020, Arkansas State Police said at the time.

According to the motion, the attorney, Public Defender Ben Bristow, is seeking to reduce bail “to a reasonable amount not based upon punishment for the alleged crimes, but based solely on insuring the Defendant’s presence for further court proceedings and trial.”

Bristow is also asking for the bond reduction due to Wray being a Northeast Arkansas resident for a “substantial period of years,” having strong family ties to the community, “Defendant’s reputation, character and mental condition are good;” and “has no past history of failure to respond to legal process.”

A $1 million cash-only bond was set for Wray and Ratton in the court case.

The motion was not heard during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Harrisburg.

Wray is scheduled to go on trial July 19-22 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Ratton is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 20-24, with an Aug. 23 pre-trial in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in Ratton’s case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.