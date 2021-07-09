Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination