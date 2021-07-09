29 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-nine troopers are set to graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.
This is the 111th Recruit Class.
The graduation will be on July 23 on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.
They will be reporting to their assigned troops on August 9.
During their 25 weeks at the Academy, each recruit earns points toward graduation in areas of physical fitness, firearms and academics, and the person with the highest points in each category will earn a reward.
Included in the assignments is one trooper, Cyle C. Battreal, to Zone 16 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties.
Troop A
Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County
Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County
Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County
Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County
Troop B
Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker (Hurdland, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties
Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties
Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties
Troop C
Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties
Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties
Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County
Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County
Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties
Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County
Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
Troop D
Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County
Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties
Troop E
James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F
Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County
Troop G
Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties
Troop H
Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties
Troop I
Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County
Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County
