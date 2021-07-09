Academic testing center sees increase of demand since pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Testing Center in Jonesboro faced some challenges during the pandemic but has ended up thriving and serving more people.

The people at the testing center say they’re a crucial part of the community and prevent people from having to drive all to Memphis or Little Rock for help.

They say overall, the center improves education in the area.

“We get told so many times, pretty much on a daily basis, ‘We’re so glad that y’all are here so I didn’t have to drive to here or go there,’ or ‘The last time I got tested, I had to go here, and that was such a horrible drive for me,’” said Marc Hester, office manager.

NEA Testing just had its grand opening. They’ve been offering services since late 2019 but finally got to fully launch as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

“We were scared at first and shut down for a few weeks. Got a plan together to keep people safe,” said Andrea McAdams, owner.

To the center’s surprise, their services actually became more in demand.

“Whenever COVID hit, we saw a huge uptake in the nurse practitioners coming in, the CCRN’s. Also, we saw a lot more insurance candidates. We already saw quite a few, but we saw quite a few more,” said Hester.

Hester adds their real estate tests have increased. She says that trend has continued throughout the pandemic.

The testing center has also attracted people from all across the region.

“People were coming in from Memphis to come here, Little Rock to come here to test. Just not our local people, but those as well because the sites at those locations had shut down,” said Hester.

