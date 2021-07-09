Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row

The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155 on Friday, bringing the state’s...
The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155 on Friday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 355,460.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has added more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row as the state tops the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita.

The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155 on Friday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 355,460.

The virus has been surging in Arkansas in recent weeks.

The state now tops the country for new cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Osceola police arrested a man Wednesday after reportedly finding drugs and a firearm during an...
Man arrested in drug case
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday morning in the Missouri Bootheel.
Minor quake reported in Missouri Bootheel

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A late-night fire destroyed a Northeast Arkansas funeral home.
Funeral home goes up in flames
The Zac Brown Band, along with Sam Hunt, will be kicking off the return of concerts to Busch...
Zac Brown Band with Sam Hunt coming to Busch Stadium
The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where...
The Buckle is returning to Caraway Road