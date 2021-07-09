Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has added more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row as the state tops the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita.

The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155 on Friday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 355,460.

The virus has been surging in Arkansas in recent weeks.

The state now tops the country for new cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

