Arkansas State women’s soccer reveals 2021 schedule

Arkansas State head women’s soccer coach Brian Dooley released the Red Wolves 2021 schedule on Friday. The 18-game slate features eight contests at the A-State Soccer Complex, including non-conference matches against Ole Miss, Kansas and Tulsa.

Coming off the first Sun Belt Conference regular season title in program history, the Red Wolves welcome back 10 starters and 15 letterwinners from the squad that finished 11-5-1, 7-0-1 in league play. Sarah Sodoma, the program record holder with 29 career goals, and Megan McClure, the record holder for wins (23), goals-against average (0.94) and shutouts (22), are among the 15 returning letterwinners.

A-State gets the 2021 campaign underway on Aug. 13 with an exhibition match at UT Martin. The 22nd season of A-State soccer opens with a three-game road trip taking the Red Wolves to Washington State (Aug. 19), Eastern Washington (Aug. 21) and Missouri State (Aug. 26). The fixtures against Washington State and Eastern Washington are the first in program history while A-State and Missouri State meet for the sixth time, with the Bears holding a 3-2-0 series advantage.

The Red Wolves open the eight-game home slate against Ole Miss on Sunday, Aug. 29. The match will mark the first visit Ole Miss has made to Jonesboro and the second meeting between the two sides. Ole Miss earned a 1-0 decision over A-State on April 2 and the Rebels went on to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following a visit to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 2), A-State hosts Kansas (Sept. 5) and Tulsa (Sept. 9) before closing the non-conference schedule at Central Arkansas (Sept. 12). A-State is 7-1-1 all-time against UAPB and visits Pine Bluff for the first time since the 2010 season. The Red Wolves meet Kansas for the first time and Tulsa and A-State play for the eighth time with the Golden Hurricane leading the series 4-3-0.

The quest to a second Sun Belt Conference regular season title begins with home fixtures against South Alabama (Sept. 17) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 23). A-State also hosts ULM (Oct. 7), Georgia State (Oct. 15) and Appalachian State (Oct. 17) in league play. The Red Wolves visit Texas State (Sept. 30), Louisiana (Oct. 3), Little Rock (Oct. 10), Troy (Oct. 22) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 24) to complete the league schedule.

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s soccer team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

2021 Arkansas State Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 13 – at UT Martin (exhibition) | TBA

Aug. 19 – at Washington State | 9:00 pm

Aug. 21 – at Eastern Washington | 6:00 pm

Aug. 26 – at Missouri State | 5:00 pm

Aug. 29 – Ole Miss | 4:00 pm

Sept. 2 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3:00 pm

Sept. 5 – Kansas | 1:00 pm

Sept. 9 – Tulsa | 3:00 pm

Sept 12 – at Central Arkansas | 6:00 pm

Sept. 17 – South Alabama * | 3:00 pm

Sept. 23 – Georgia Southern * | 3:00 pm

Sept. 30 – at Texas State* | 7:00 pm

Oct. 3 – at Louisiana* | 12:00 pm

Oct. 7 – ULM* | 1:00 pm

Oct. 10 – at Little Rock * | 6:00 pm

Oct. 15 – Georgia State* | 3:00 pm

Oct. 17 – Appalachian State* | 12:00 pm

Oct. 22 – at Troy* | 7:00 pm

Oct. 24 – at Coastal Carolina* | 11:00 a.m.

Nov. 1-7 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament | Foley, Ala.

Home games in Bold | All times listed in CST and subject to change

