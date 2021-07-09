Energy Alert
Arkansas virus cases spike by more than 1,200 in a day

(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has seen its coronavirus cases increase by more than 1,000 for the second day in a row, along with another spike in hospitalizations and deaths.

The Department of Health reported 1,210 new virus cases Thursday.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 49 to 481, and deaths increased by 11 to 5,944.

Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

