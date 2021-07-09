The Buckle is returning to Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Buckle is packing up and moving, again.

A staple for years in the former Indian Mall, the store relocated in 2006 to the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Last year’s tornado forced them to move yet again to a temporary location off Red Wolf Boulevard.

Now, according to a Friday news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, the store is returning to its roots.

The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where the Indian Mall once stood.

Haag Brown said the store plans to open before the end of the year.

