The Buckle is returning to Caraway Road

The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where the Indian Mall once stood.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Buckle is packing up and moving, again.

A staple for years in the former Indian Mall, the store relocated in 2006 to the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Last year’s tornado forced them to move yet again to a temporary location off Red Wolf Boulevard.

Now, according to a Friday news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, the store is returning to its roots.

The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where the Indian Mall once stood.

Haag Brown said the store plans to open before the end of the year.

