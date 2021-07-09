Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves going through NBA pre-draft workouts

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - We’re exactly 20 days away from the NBA Draft.

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is going through the pre-draft workout circuit. The AP All-American led Oklahoma in scoring, assists, and rebounds in the 2020-21 season. Reaves is projected as a 2nd Round pick.

He worked out with the San Antonio Spurs this month along with the Indiana Pacers.

“If you would have told 10th grade me or 9th grade me that I would be in this situation, I would have believed it,” Reaves said after a July 1st workout in Indiana. “But anybody else probably thought you were crazy. So just a good opportunity to prove everybody wrong. And to put a light on kids like me, kids from a small town, middle of nowhere. Just showing them that there is an opportunity to go out and be successful.”

The NBA Draft is Thursday, July 29th.

Austin Reaves in 2021 NBA Mock Drafts

- ESPN (44th overall - Nets)

- Bleacher Report (50th overall - 76ers)

- USA Today (53rd overall - Pelicans)

