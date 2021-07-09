Community organization raises $45,000 for AEDs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, along with other community leaders of the Community Health Education Foundation, teamed up to start a campaign to raise money for more AEDs in Arkansas.

Thursday night, the group wrapped up the campaign that was running since June 14 with $45,310, which was twice the amount they anticipated.

Many were in attendance for the counting of funds, including Phil Cook, who was saved by an AED (automated external defibrillator).

“I think it’s wonderful,” Cook said on the amount of money raised. “In fact, after they brought me back, our church bought one to give to somebody else.”

Cook mentioned the money raised symbolizes the dedication of CHEF to spreading awareness of the importance of AED accessibility, adding it is only 10 minutes between life and death during a cardiac arrest.

So far, 78 AEDs are accessible in ballparks, restaurants, businesses, schools, and other facilities in Northeast Arkansas.

Cook suffered a cardiac arrest recently while he was at his Wednesday night church service.

He was saved by an AED the church had on hand with his neighbor, Ronald Wheeless, operating the device.

“He was gone. He had basically died,” Wheeless said when he recalled the incident.

The AED Placement campaign will continue to place more AEDs in the region, as well as developing an app for people to find AED’s near them.

