Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community organization raises $45,000 for AEDs

The Community Health Education Foundation raised money in efforts to bring more AEDs to Northeast Arkansas.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, along with other community leaders of the Community Health Education Foundation, teamed up to start a campaign to raise money for more AEDs in Arkansas.

Thursday night, the group wrapped up the campaign that was running since June 14 with $45,310, which was twice the amount they anticipated.

Many were in attendance for the counting of funds, including Phil Cook, who was saved by an AED (automated external defibrillator).

“I think it’s wonderful,” Cook said on the amount of money raised. “In fact, after they brought me back, our church bought one to give to somebody else.”

Cook mentioned the money raised symbolizes the dedication of CHEF to spreading awareness of the importance of AED accessibility, adding it is only 10 minutes between life and death during a cardiac arrest.

So far, 78 AEDs are accessible in ballparks, restaurants, businesses, schools, and other facilities in Northeast Arkansas.

Cook suffered a cardiac arrest recently while he was at his Wednesday night church service.

He was saved by an AED the church had on hand with his neighbor, Ronald Wheeless, operating the device.

“He was gone. He had basically died,” Wheeless said when he recalled the incident.

The AED Placement campaign will continue to place more AEDs in the region, as well as developing an app for people to find AED’s near them.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke Thursday evening at a COVID conversation event in Cabot, discussing...
Gov. Hutchinson hosts first COVID conversation
A person was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near Moorefield Cutoff in Independence...
One injured in Independence County crash
Gold Over America Tour to stop in Arkansas
The public is welcome to test drive school buses in an effort to fill open positions for the...
Poplar Bluff School District hosts test drive school bus event