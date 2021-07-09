More Storms, Some Severe, Over the Weekend

Storms have been widespread today dropping much-needed rainfall. Storms will fizzle out this evening, and we’ll be mostly dry by midnight. Another hot and humid day arrives Saturday. Most of the day should stay dry beside a few pop-up showers. The best chance of rain and strong to severe storms comes overnight into Sunday morning. Storms will be loud with heavy rain and lightning. Strong to severe wind gusts are the biggest severe threat but can’t rule out hail. Tornadoes aren’t expected unless things get weird. If you need more rain, another inch is possible with the squall line. Some may get more. Shower and storm chances linger into early next week. The storm system passing through help keep temperatures in the 80s, but humidity doesn’t leave. We’ll be back in the 90s next week.

