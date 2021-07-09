File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy’s fatal shooting of a white teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors.
Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.
Graham said he’s sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.
Brittain’s shooting by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.
