File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors

(Source: KATV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy’s fatal shooting of a white teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors.

Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.

Graham said he’s sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Brittain’s shooting by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

