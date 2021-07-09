Funeral home goes up in flames

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A late-night fire destroyed a Northeast Arkansas funeral home.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said the Barker Funeral Home, 857 U.S. Highway 62 in Salem, caught fire around 12 a.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters doused the last flame, the building was gone.

Roork said the structure was built about 30 years ago and originally served as a skating rink.

