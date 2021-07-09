Gold Over America Tour to stop in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Olympian Simone Biles will stop in North Little Rock this fall as a part of Athleta’s Gold Over America Tour.

In a news release from Simmons Bank Arena, the tour features a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.”

The tour arrives at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., with tickets going on sale July 22.

The tour includes stops in 34 other cities.

Other gymnasts will join Biles during the tour.

