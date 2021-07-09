Energy Alert
Gold Over America Tour to stop in Arkansas

(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Olympian Simone Biles will stop in North Little Rock this fall as a part of Athleta’s Gold Over America Tour.

In a news release from Simmons Bank Arena, the tour features a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.”

The tour arrives at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., with tickets going on sale July 22.

The tour includes stops in 34 other cities.

Other gymnasts will join Biles during the tour.

Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
