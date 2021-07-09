Gov. Hutchinson hosts first COVID conversation

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at an event Thursday evening in Central Arkansas to talk with people about the COVID-19 issue, attempt to address concerns and explain the need for people to receive a vaccine.

Content partner KARK reported that the first of the “COVID conversation” events were held in Cabot.

Officials announced the start of the events earlier this week and that the conversations will happen around the state in the next several weeks.

KARK reported that the goal of the event was also to reach a 50% vaccination rate in the state by the end of the month.

The governor said the goal is up to Arkansas residents.

“There’s not a whole lot the state can do. It’s all about what the community can do,” Gov. Hutchinson said during the meeting.

The governor also answered a question about bad information and propaganda, saying he believes the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC websites provide good information.

Other topics brought up at the meeting included the Delta variant and whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine can impact fertility.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose’ Romero said young, healthy people are ending up in the hospital and are dying due to the Delta variant.

On the fertility issue, Dr. William Greenfield, an OBGYN at UAMS, said there is no bearing on the impact of fertility on both men or women due to the vaccine.

Other conversations are scheduled in the future, but locations and dates have not been announced.

