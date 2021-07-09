Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson hosts first COVID conversation

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke Thursday evening at a COVID conversation event in Cabot, discussing...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke Thursday evening at a COVID conversation event in Cabot, discussing the COVID-19 issue with people who attended the event. (Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at an event Thursday evening in Central Arkansas to talk with people about the COVID-19 issue, attempt to address concerns and explain the need for people to receive a vaccine.

Content partner KARK reported that the first of the “COVID conversation” events were held in Cabot.

Officials announced the start of the events earlier this week and that the conversations will happen around the state in the next several weeks.

KARK reported that the goal of the event was also to reach a 50% vaccination rate in the state by the end of the month.

The governor said the goal is up to Arkansas residents.

“There’s not a whole lot the state can do. It’s all about what the community can do,” Gov. Hutchinson said during the meeting.

The governor also answered a question about bad information and propaganda, saying he believes the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC websites provide good information.

Other topics brought up at the meeting included the Delta variant and whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine can impact fertility.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose’ Romero said young, healthy people are ending up in the hospital and are dying due to the Delta variant.

On the fertility issue, Dr. William Greenfield, an OBGYN at UAMS, said there is no bearing on the impact of fertility on both men or women due to the vaccine.

Other conversations are scheduled in the future, but locations and dates have not been announced.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

The people at the testing center say they’re a crucial part of the community. It prevents...
Academic testing center sees increase of demand since pandemic
Arkansas virus cases spike by more than 1,200 in a day
Region 8 Superintendents are beginning to game plan for the start of the school year with COVID...
Schools discuss plans as COVID cases surge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19