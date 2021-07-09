Governor bringing COVID conversations to Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will bring his community COVID conversations to two Northeast Arkansas towns.

The governor will make his first stop at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 20th St., at 6 p.m., Monday, July 12.

The following day, he will travel to Blytheville for a community conversation at noon in the Chickasaw Arena at the Blytheville High School, 600 N. 10th St.

During his July 6 weekly briefing, Hutchinson announced he would begin visiting communities around the state to increase the state’s vaccination rate.

He held his first conversation Thursday, July 8, in Cabot.

