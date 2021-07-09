Greene County hosts state’s first interactive earthquake kiosk

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The first-ever interactive earthquake kiosk was at the Greene County Courthouse on Thursday.

Dozens came out to learn about the science of earthquakes and how to keep stay safe during an emergency.

Emergency Management Director Erik Wright says this is the first outreach program they’ve had since the pandemic.

“We’re entrenched in the numeric seismic zone, so it’s important to keep driving home this message of seismic hazards, awareness of seismic hazards, and safety,” said Wright.

Wright says the most important things you can do are:

Have a plan for your business or home.

Get earthquake straps for your hot water heater. That’ll keep it from falling over and flooding.

Get a gas shut-off valve. That prevents gas leaks and fires.

For a full list of safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.