Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Greene County hosts state’s first interactive earthquake kiosk

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The first-ever interactive earthquake kiosk was at the Greene County Courthouse on Thursday.

Dozens came out to learn about the science of earthquakes and how to keep stay safe during an emergency.

Emergency Management Director Erik Wright says this is the first outreach program they’ve had since the pandemic.

“We’re entrenched in the numeric seismic zone, so it’s important to keep driving home this message of seismic hazards, awareness of seismic hazards, and safety,” said Wright.

Wright says the most important things you can do are:

  • Have a plan for your business or home.
  • Get earthquake straps for your hot water heater. That’ll keep it from falling over and flooding.
  • Get a gas shut-off valve. That prevents gas leaks and fires.

For a full list of safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

Arkansas virus cases spike by more than 1,200 in a day
Osceola police arrested a man Wednesday after reportedly finding drugs and a firearm during an...
Man arrested in drug case
Mugshot of James Jordan Eakes
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Screen of kiosk
Interactive earthquake kiosk at Greene Co. Courthouse