Hoxie doubles Fire Dept. crew, hopes to improve ISO rating

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a recent city council meeting, Hoxie city officials said they would be adding code enforcement and animal control to the list of responsibilities to the Fire Department.

This comes months after the city battled a huge fire to an apartment complex. The change will give the department more manpower to fight fires.

Fire Captain Robert Lee said this move will give the department two more firemen, one full-time and one part-time while hoping to improve their ISO rating.

“We’re helping the citizens out because we’ve got four [people] on now, versus just one,” Mayor Dennis Coggins said. “It will help our ISO rating and everything.”

Coggins said code enforcement and animal shelter was originally the fire department’s responsibility before the change was made years ago to put both in the hands of the police department, adding he wasn’t sure why that change was made, but he’s glad it’s in the hands of the fire department.

“Instead of somebody being here five days a week, now it’s almost seven days a week that someone is here,” Lee said. “In the event of an emergency, they can respond also.”

As for an update on that complex that took firemen hours to put out, Coggins says he’s still in the process of getting the complex rebuilt and getting those who were displaced moved back in.

