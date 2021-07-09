Energy Alert
Jonesboro organizations come together for resource fair

Residents are learning more about strokes at the resource fair at Parker Park Community Center
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro organizations spent time Friday working to share their services with the community for free.

Crowley’s Ridge Development Center, Goodwill of Arkansas, and Summit Development Center sponsored a resource fair at Parker Park Community Center.

The hosts noticed people in the community were having trouble reaching a lot of helpful resources. Transportation was the main issue.

So, they brought those resources together under one roof.

“Everybody is on one accord, everybody is like you’re right we need to make sure we have that care in that area, so let’s go out here and pull the people in,” said Shamal Carter, prevention coordinator at CRDC.

Free COVID testing, information on strokes, legal aid, and more were all available at the fair.

The hosts said they plan to have more events like this for the community in the future.

