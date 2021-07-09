July 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July98. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We won’t get much of a break from summer heat and humidity this Friday.

Our afternoon temperatures will soar once again into the mid-90s with only a couple thunderstorms.

Saturday looks hot and dry, as well, but you should have backup plans for Sunday.

Rain becomes likely by the end of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front moves through Region 8. Showers and storms may produce up to one inch of rainfall.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

On a day when the state reported 1,200 new cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson held what he said will be the first of several COVID community conversations.

With COVID-19 numbers rising, schools are discussing the next steps as back-to-school inches closer.

Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, along with other community leaders of the Community Health Education Foundation, teamed up to start a campaign to raise money for more AEDs.

