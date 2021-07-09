Energy Alert
Man arrested in drug case

Osceola police arrested a man Wednesday after reportedly finding drugs and a firearm during an...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A call about children being locked inside a vehicle at a daycare center quickly turned into a drug case after police found ecstasy, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, Osceola police said Thursday.

Authorities said on social media that they arrested a man after Osceola police went to Carolyn’s Daycare for a report about kids being locked inside a vehicle.

However, Detective Patrick Washington noticed things did not look right.

“Det. Washington knew things weren’t right upon arrival. During Washington’s investigation, he uncovered a large amount of ecstasy pills, marijuana and a firearm,” Osceola police said on Facebook.

On July 7th, 2021, Det. Patrick Washington responded to Carolyn’s Daycare for a report of children being locked inside...

Posted by Osceola Police Department on Thursday, July 8, 2021

The man, Christopher Moore, no age or address available, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Osceola police said.

