Man facing 30 counts of child pornography

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after investigators say he admitted to having a “moderate amount of child pornography.”

A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 20-year-old David Marshall Moon with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

His arrest stems from a May 22 tip from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children that led Mountain View police and Stone County sheriff’s deputies to Moon’s home.

On June 7, investigators conducted a search warrant on Moon’s home on Danny Drive.

During a recorded interview, Moon reportedly told detectives he had a “moderate” amount of child pornography on his laptop and cellphone.

According to the affidavit, investigators obtained additional search warrants on the devices seized and found 94 images.

Moon’s next court date is Aug. 4. In addition to his bond, the judge also ordered Moon to have no contact with the victim or his immediate family.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.