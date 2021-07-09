Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One injured in Independence County crash

A person was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near Moorefield Cutoff in Independence...
A person was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near Moorefield Cutoff in Independence County.(Source: Batesville Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Thursday in a crash in Independence County, according to authorities.

The Batesville Fire Department said on social media that they responded to an entrapment crash with minor injuries on Moorefield Cutoff.

Batesville Rescue responded to an entrapment accident with minor injuries on Moorefield Cutoff earlier today. One person...

Posted by Batesville Fire Department on Thursday, July 8, 2021

The person had to be extricated before they were taken to a hospital, the post noted.

“Great teamwork for all involved,” officials said in the post.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

The people at the testing center say they’re a crucial part of the community. It prevents...
Academic testing center sees increase of demand since pandemic
Gold Over America Tour to stop in Arkansas
The public is welcome to test drive school buses in an effort to fill open positions for the...
Poplar Bluff School District hosts test drive school bus event
Dozens came out to learn about the science of earthquakes and how to keep stay safe during an...
Greene County hosts state’s first interactive earthquake kiosk