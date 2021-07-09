One injured in Independence County crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Thursday in a crash in Independence County, according to authorities.

The Batesville Fire Department said on social media that they responded to an entrapment crash with minor injuries on Moorefield Cutoff.

The person had to be extricated before they were taken to a hospital, the post noted.

“Great teamwork for all involved,” officials said in the post.

