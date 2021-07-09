Energy Alert
Paragould gets faster internet service

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Faster internet service is coming to Paragould.

Paragould Light Water and Cable are now offering “fiber to the home” internet.

PLWC says this will improve not only internet speeds but also reliability, meaning you’ll experience fewer problems with your connection.

Their previous system was 30-years-old, so PLWC knew it was time for an upgrade. This project has been in progress for three years, and construction is now complete.

So far, they have hooked up over 11,000 people to the new service.

In the virtual world we live in, Darrell Phillips, the general manager, says he’s more than excited to have this resource available in the community.

“I think it couldn’t have come at a better time because of the pandemic. This is a long-term technology that basically should solve a lot of issues for customers and give them as much broadband as they want to pay for,” said Phillips.

Phillips adds that Paragould is now a “Gig City,” meaning all residents and businesses now have access to one gigabit-per-second fiber internet service.

Marcus Dowdy, manager of broadband services, says this new technology will solve a lot of problems.

“It gives us more opportunity for more broadband speed; reliability has increased manyfold,” said Dowdy.

Phillips says service calls have gone down, meaning people are having fewer problems.

On July 21, they’ll have a “flipping of the switch” ceremony to mark the competition of the project.

