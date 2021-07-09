Poplar Bluff School District hosts test drive school bus event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you ever wanted to get behind the wheel of a school bus just to see what it’s like?

Well, now you have the chance.

A Heartland School District is inviting the public to test drive a bus as a new way to recruit more drivers.

“We are seeing a great need for school bus drivers,” Ronnie Martin said.

Ronnie Martin is the transportation director for the Poplar Bluff School District. He said he sees the driver shortage all across the state.

“Drivers retiring, drivers taking better jobs because of the economy being better and better paying jobs,” Martin said.

He hopes to get more people interested in the job Saturday—when the school will host its first ever school bus test drive event.

Nathan Mitchell is going into his fifth year of driving a bus for the school district. He has advice for those on the fence about the job.

“Don’t be scared, it’s a big vehicle, you might be afraid of running into something, don’t let that hold you back... it’s a wonderful job,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell explains the challenges of being short staffed.

“We’ll have to add routes to our route so it’s kind of frustrating just a little bit,” he said.

Drivers must obtain a Class B CDL License. Their goal is to hire 8 more people.

“You will not leave there without the information you need to become a school bus driver,” Martin said.

When you first arrive, you’ll be paired up with a driver trainer to help teach you the basics when it comes to driving the bus. Once you’re in the driver’s seat, you need to make sure your mirrors are properly adjusted and your seat is in a comfortable driving position.

“It will be a very simple driving course on the parking lot just so you get the feel of this bigger vehicle,” Martin said.

You’ll get a realistic taste of what bus drivers do on a daily basis.

“You will go through the post-trip part of your bus which includes proper shutdown,” he said.

At the end of your trip, you need to make sure no students are left on the bus and then you head to the back and press the reset button to complete the child check process.

“If you have any interest in becoming a bus driver for your local school district, regardless of the town you live in or the size of your school district. Please reach out to your school district,” he said.

If you’re interested in test driving the buses, you can meet up with instructors at Poplar Bluff Middle School from 10am to 2pm Saturday, July 10.

You must be 21 or older and have a valid Missouri driver’s license.

No pre-registration is required.

