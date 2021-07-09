Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Seven Red Wolves selected to PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker brings in his 4th TD of the day. He set several records Saturday...
Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker brings in his 4th TD of the day. He set several records Saturday in a win over ULM.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 57 days away from Red Wolves football. Arkansas State received some more preseason accolades. 7 players are on the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Quarterback Layne Hatcher lands on the 2nd Team. He’s led the Red Wolves in passing yards in each of the last 2 seasons. Wide receivers Corey Rucker and Dahu Green are on the PFF All-SBC 2nd Team. Rucker set the A-State single game record with 310 receiving yards against ULM. Green was 2nd on the team with 542 receiving yards and 5 scores in 2020.

Jeff Foreman got an Honorable Mention nod. He had 439 receiving yards and 3 TDs, can’t forget about his passing score in the Kansas State upset. Tight end Reed Tyler is also a PFF honorable mention. Brandon, Mississippi’s finest had 22 catches for 265 yards and a score in 2020. Offensive lineman Andre Harris is on the PFF All-SBC 3rd Team. He’s played in 35 games over the last 4 seasons.

The final preseason nod is to one of the newest Red Wolves. Defensive end Kivon Bennett is on the PFF All-SBC 3rd Team. He had 6 tackles for a loss for Tennessee in 2019 and led the Vols with 5 sacks in 2020.

Arkansas State kicks off the season September 4th against UCA.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Osceola police arrested a man Wednesday after reportedly finding drugs and a firearm during an...
Man arrested in drug case
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday morning in the Missouri Bootheel.
Minor quake reported in Missouri Bootheel

Latest News

Arkansas State women’s soccer reveals 2021 schedule
Former Arkansas State TE Kenny Rains launched a podcast this summer. 5 for 5 documents the Red...
Former Arkansas State TE Kenny Rains launches 5 for 5 podcast
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks picks up some yards after the catch. The Razorbacks fell...
Six Razorbacks land on PFF Preseason All-SEC Team
Former Arkansas State TE launched podcast on experiencing 5 different head coaches in 5 seasons.
Red Wolves Raw: Former TE Kenny Rains on 5 For 5 A Rainmaker's Journey podcast and book project