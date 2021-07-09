Seven Red Wolves selected to PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 57 days away from Red Wolves football. Arkansas State received some more preseason accolades. 7 players are on the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Quarterback Layne Hatcher lands on the 2nd Team. He’s led the Red Wolves in passing yards in each of the last 2 seasons. Wide receivers Corey Rucker and Dahu Green are on the PFF All-SBC 2nd Team. Rucker set the A-State single game record with 310 receiving yards against ULM. Green was 2nd on the team with 542 receiving yards and 5 scores in 2020.

Jeff Foreman got an Honorable Mention nod. He had 439 receiving yards and 3 TDs, can’t forget about his passing score in the Kansas State upset. Tight end Reed Tyler is also a PFF honorable mention. Brandon, Mississippi’s finest had 22 catches for 265 yards and a score in 2020. Offensive lineman Andre Harris is on the PFF All-SBC 3rd Team. He’s played in 35 games over the last 4 seasons.

The final preseason nod is to one of the newest Red Wolves. Defensive end Kivon Bennett is on the PFF All-SBC 3rd Team. He had 6 tackles for a loss for Tennessee in 2019 and led the Vols with 5 sacks in 2020.

Arkansas State kicks off the season September 4th against UCA.

