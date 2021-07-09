Severe storms possible this weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before you go to bed Saturday night, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring severe weather and flash flooding.
“It looks like severe wind gusts may accompany a squall line sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning,” he said. “The tornado threat is very low but flash flooding may become a problem.”
He attributes the risk to a cold front colliding with moist, unstable air over Region 8.
“Many will come away with an inch of rainfall during this time,” McCormick said Friday. “Isolated amounts of 2-3” will cause problems in poor drainage areas.”
