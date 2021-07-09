Severe storms possible this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before you go to bed Saturday night, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring severe weather and flash flooding.

“It looks like severe wind gusts may accompany a squall line sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning,” he said. “The tornado threat is very low but flash flooding may become a problem.”

He attributes the risk to a cold front colliding with moist, unstable air over Region 8.

“Many will come away with an inch of rainfall during this time,” McCormick said Friday. “Isolated amounts of 2-3” will cause problems in poor drainage areas.”

We may have some strong storms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The main threat would be high wind. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0zTQHXxuC — ʀʏ☀️ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) July 9, 2021

