Severe storms possible this weekend

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before you go to bed Saturday night, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring severe weather and flash flooding.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring severe weather and flash flooding.(KAIT-TV)

“It looks like severe wind gusts may accompany a squall line sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning,” he said. “The tornado threat is very low but flash flooding may become a problem.”

He attributes the risk to a cold front colliding with moist, unstable air over Region 8.

“Many will come away with an inch of rainfall during this time,” McCormick said Friday. “Isolated amounts of 2-3” will cause problems in poor drainage areas.”

