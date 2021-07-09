Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sporadic outages reported throughout area

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system on Friday dumped heavy rains throughout Region 8 and caused some areas to be without power.

Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 450 customers were without power as of 5:30 p.m., with about 180 of the outages in Craighead County.

Officials said the majority of the outages were in the Monette area.

Craighead Electric had about 100 customers without power in Craighead and Poinsett counties Friday afternoon.

However, power has been restored for the customers, officials said online.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

- OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

· facebook.com/region8news

· facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

· facebook.com/BryanMcCormickKAIT

· facebook.com/ZachHolderWeather

· facebook.com/MeteorologistAaronCastleberry

TWITTER:

· twitter.com/region8news

· twitter.com/ryanvaughan

· twitter.com/BryanAMcCormick

· twitter.com/ZachHolderWx

· twitter.com/WXAaronJC

For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Osceola police arrested a man Wednesday after reportedly finding drugs and a firearm during an...
Man arrested in drug case
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday morning in the Missouri Bootheel.
Minor quake reported in Missouri Bootheel

Latest News

Residents are learning more about strokes at the resource fair at Parker Park Community Center
Jonesboro organizations come together for resource fair
Joseph Luis Cruz, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested July 8 on suspicion of arson.
Man arrested after setting fire to bed with woman nearby
The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155 on Friday, bringing the state’s...
Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will bring his community COVID conversations to two Northeast Arkansas towns.
Governor bringing COVID conversations to Northeast Arkansas