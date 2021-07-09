Sporadic outages reported throughout area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system on Friday dumped heavy rains throughout Region 8 and caused some areas to be without power.

Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 450 customers were without power as of 5:30 p.m., with about 180 of the outages in Craighead County.

Officials said the majority of the outages were in the Monette area.

Craighead Electric had about 100 customers without power in Craighead and Poinsett counties Friday afternoon.

However, power has been restored for the customers, officials said online.

