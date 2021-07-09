Zac Brown Band with Sam Hunt coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Zac Brown Band, along with Sam Hunt, will be kicking off the return of concerts to Busch Stadium on Friday, August 13.

The one-night concert will mark the first and only live music stadium show in St. Louis this summer.

The Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning southern rock/country group.

Sam Hunt is a country artist known for his multi-platinum-selling and award-winning sophomore album Southside.

Bud Light Seltzer, The St Louis Cardinals and SYNERGY Productions are hosting the show.

Tickets go on sale July 15.

Fore prices and other information, click here.

