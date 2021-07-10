American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An American Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of a disruptive passenger Saturday morning.

MAPD took the passenger into custody and transported him to Regional One and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for evaluation, according to the spokesperson.

The American Airlines spokesperson says the flight landed safely at MEM and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities and the flight departed for ATL shortly after.

The A321 aircraft had 166 passengers and a crew of six. It took off from Los Angeles and was headed to Atlanta.

