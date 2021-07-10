Energy Alert
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An American Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of a disruptive passenger Saturday morning.

MAPD took the passenger into custody and transported him to Regional One and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for evaluation, according to the spokesperson.

The American Airlines spokesperson says the flight landed safely at MEM and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities and the flight departed for ATL shortly after.

The A321 aircraft had 166 passengers and a crew of six. It took off from Los Angeles and was headed to Atlanta.

