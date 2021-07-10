Block party takes over Downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy day in Paragould on Saturday, as a Summer Block Party was held in the city’s downtown area.

The party was organized by Project Paragould, in order to bring the community together to have fun with attractions like cornhole, dunk tanks, vendors, and more.

Project Paragould also wanted to use Saturday’s party as a catalyst, to generate more interest and business downtown.

“We’re trying to let them recognize our downtown businesses, so our downtown doesn’t die out and is being revitalized so that’s a part of it,” said Tracy Archibald, a board member of Project Paragould. “But even more than that is just community involvement, getting folks to know one another, as we are known as the friendly city. We really want to be known as that friendly city.”

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Project Paragould estimated about 2,000 people came out.

