Businesses keeping COVID-19 protocols to protect employees

With over half of Arkansans unvaccinated, businesses are working to keep vaccinated and unvaccinated workers safe
Hytrol unveiled its newly renovated Technology Center. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Delta variant continues to penetrate Northeast Arkansas amid a labor shortage, employers are trying to protect their employees from getting sick on the job site.

Deshanta Beale, Employee Relations Manager at Hytrol, says the company has continued to keep COVID-19 protocols in place even after state restrictions were lifted in May.

“As an employer, we have a responsibility to keep our employees safe, and if that means we have to continue with the practices we put in place last year, that’s absolutely what we’ll do,” Beale said.

Beale added all Hytrol employees are required to wear a mask, social distance, and complete health screening before the start of their workday.

Although employees have the option to work at home, Rural Sourcing is required to follow protocols during meetings.

Rural Sourcing Chief Marketing Officer John Lenzen says although he highly encourages employees to get vaccinated, he says the company respects employees’ decisions regardless.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping the safety of our employees in mind and making sure they’re comfortable with what we’re doing,” Lenzen said.

Both Rural Sourcing and Hytrol told Region 8 News they would not consider mandating the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they keep their employees.

“We’re not forcing on anything on anybody,” Lenzen said. “It would just be unfair and that just not our culture.”

Beale mentioned Hytrol will continue to incentivize their employees who choose to get vaccinated.

