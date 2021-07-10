Energy Alert
Driver seriously injured in crash on I-57

A SEMI driver was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Franklin County, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A SEMI tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Friday night, July 9.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 at the 65 milepost. This is at the Benton exit.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), as the SEMI driver was passing another vehicle in the driving lane, the rig immediately veered into the passing lane and hit a construction speed limit trailer.

The SEMI traveled onto the shoulder, down ditch embankment and hit several large trees.

Two of the trees toppled and fell on both the tractor and the trailer.

The driver, 46-year-old Stacey W. Burgess of Blytheville, Arkansas, seriously injured in the crash and flown to a local hospital.

His condition is unknow at this time.

ISP ticketed Burgess for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

