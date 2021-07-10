Energy Alert
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Paragould

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a restaurant in Paragould.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant known for frozen custard and steakburgers will be coming to Paragould.

Officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development said Saturday morning that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be building a restaurant along West Kingshighway on the Mitchell Funeral Home redevelopment site project, in front of Lowe’s.

The restaurant chain has several locations in the region, including Jonesboro, Batesville, Searcy and several locations in Memphis and the Little Rock area.

