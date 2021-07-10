Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant known for frozen custard and steakburgers will be coming to Paragould.

Officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development said Saturday morning that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be building a restaurant along West Kingshighway on the Mitchell Funeral Home redevelopment site project, in front of Lowe’s.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Paragould! The popular quick serve restaurant will be located 📍... Posted by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The restaurant chain has several locations in the region, including Jonesboro, Batesville, Searcy and several locations in Memphis and the Little Rock area.

