Jonesboro Mayor visits Memphis to get ideas for updated safety plan

Crime in Jonesboro is down 30% where sky cops are located according to Mayor Harold Copenhaver(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro leaders used resources that are just across the river to help implement ideas here.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, along with Police Chief Rick Elliott and staff in the IT department, took a trip over the bridge to Memphis.

They visited the police department to take a look at how they keep over 600,000 people safe.

“One of my goals is to make this the safest city, in the state of Arkansas,” said Copenhaver.

This is the goal Copenhaver said he strives for every day and to make that happen, he wanted to take a look at what a larger, nearby city is doing.

“We have to be very conservative with our taxpayer’s funds,” said the mayor. “We have to learn from what other communities have spent that worked and spent money on that didn’t work.”

MPD gave the Jonesboro team recommendations for cameras and equipment that could help keep residents and officers safe.

With only a dozen Sky Cops in Jonesboro, Copenhaver said they are on the right track but have a way to go.

“What it taught us was, we have already started the process in some areas, obviously, we don’t have but a dozen cameras in our community,” said Copenhaver.

He said the new technology will help arrest people more quickly and solve more crimes.

The team plans to work on a formal safety plan to present to the city soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

