Project Paragould holds fun run event

55 people raced in the fun run, with all money raised going toward Project Paragould and its community efforts.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Project Paragould took advantage of a cooler morning Saturday, with its first Color Fun Run 5K event.

The 5K took place at Crowley’s Ridge College, as over 55 participants joined in on the fun.

Project Paragould creator Nate Archibald says he’s happy with the turnout and that Saturday’s run definitely isn’t the last.

“It’s just for fun, it’s an activity to get people out and about,” Archibald said. “It’s a family event so we have people pushing strollers, we have dogs out here. And it’s just what it is. It’s having fun on a July day.”

Archibald said Project Paragould has already planned for another color run next year, so there will be more opportunities for those who missed this year.

