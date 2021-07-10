Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Strong to Severe Storms Overnight

July 10th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Still anticipating a line of strong to severe storms to arrive this evening and move through overnight. Storms should start to increase across Region 8 after 7 pm. Strong, damaging winds and hail are the main threats with the strongest storms. We can’t rule out a tornado warning or two, but the threat for rotating storms is very low. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that have seen a lot of rain the past few days. The severe threat comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, even with rain lingering until sunrise in spots. More shower and storm chances stick around Sunday afternoon, Monday, and Tuesday. The storm system passing through helps keep temperatures in the 80s, but humidity doesn’t leave. We’ll be back in the 90s by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A late-night fire destroyed a Northeast Arkansas funeral home.
Funeral home goes up in flames
A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 20-year-old David Marshall Moon with 30 counts...
Man facing 30 counts of child pornography
(Source: KATV)
File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring...
Storm system moving into region, still expecting round of storms overnight
The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where...
The Buckle is returning to Caraway Road

Latest News

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring...
Storm system moving into region, still expecting round of storms overnight
Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (7/9)
Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (7/9)
Sporadic outages reported throughout area
Our afternoon temperatures will soar once again into the mid 90s with only a couple...
KAIT M-F 6:30-7a Recurring Syncbak - VOD - clipped version