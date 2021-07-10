Strong to Severe Storms Overnight

Still anticipating a line of strong to severe storms to arrive this evening and move through overnight. Storms should start to increase across Region 8 after 7 pm. Strong, damaging winds and hail are the main threats with the strongest storms. We can’t rule out a tornado warning or two, but the threat for rotating storms is very low. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that have seen a lot of rain the past few days. The severe threat comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, even with rain lingering until sunrise in spots. More shower and storm chances stick around Sunday afternoon, Monday, and Tuesday. The storm system passing through helps keep temperatures in the 80s, but humidity doesn’t leave. We’ll be back in the 90s by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.