Vaccine clinic expands to farmers market

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts to get vaccines out in Region 8 continued on Saturday, with the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center paying a visit to the Paragould Farmers Market.

Vaccines were available from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, as AMMC looks to continue bringing the shots out into the community.

Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Fisher says that she will visit wherever she is welcomed, as new variants are now making it more critical than ever to get vaccinated.

“So, the new variant is actually more easily spread, so there is an urgency to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible,” Fisher said. “Northeast Arkansas is lagging behind in the percentages of people who are vaccinated and we want to increase that number. So bringing it to the Farmers Market here in Paragould is a good way to start.”

Vaccines were given inside the Goodwin Moore law office, next to the market, and Fisher and AMMC will be back there in three weeks to provide the second dose, as well as the first dose for anyone who wants to receive the first shot.

