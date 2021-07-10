Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vaccine clinic expands to farmers market

The clinic was held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The clinic was held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts to get vaccines out in Region 8 continued on Saturday, with the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center paying a visit to the Paragould Farmers Market.

Vaccines were available from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, as AMMC looks to continue bringing the shots out into the community.

Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Fisher says that she will visit wherever she is welcomed, as new variants are now making it more critical than ever to get vaccinated.

“So, the new variant is actually more easily spread, so there is an urgency to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible,” Fisher said. “Northeast Arkansas is lagging behind in the percentages of people who are vaccinated and we want to increase that number. So bringing it to the Farmers Market here in Paragould is a good way to start.”

Vaccines were given inside the Goodwin Moore law office, next to the market, and Fisher and AMMC will be back there in three weeks to provide the second dose, as well as the first dose for anyone who wants to receive the first shot.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A late-night fire destroyed a Northeast Arkansas funeral home.
Funeral home goes up in flames
A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 20-year-old David Marshall Moon with 30 counts...
Man facing 30 counts of child pornography
(Source: KATV)
File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring...
Storm system moving into region, still expecting round of storms overnight
The Buckle will open an 8,700-square-foot store at The Uptown, located on Caraway Road where...
The Buckle is returning to Caraway Road

Latest News

Region 8 News Español
8 Noticias De La Semana: 11 de Julio
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says a cold front passing through Northeast Arkansas could bring...
Storm system moving into region, still expecting round of storms overnight
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a restaurant in Paragould.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Paragould