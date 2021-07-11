Energy Alert
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A hospital in southeast Missouri evacuated patients and the emergency department due to a reported tornado on Saturday night, July 10.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, all of the patients and staff at Southeast Health of Stoddard County are safe with no reports of injuries.

They system’s facilities and leadership teams were on onsite to assess the hospital for storm damage.

One roadside service worker said he saw the storm during its worst.

“We watched the storm come across, it came across highway 60 here and one mile road and ripped out the telephone poles right here by the hospital and flipped a tractor trailer over and we set it back up,” Robert Bolan said.

The hospital will stay closed until the structural assessment is finished.

