NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.(Arlington Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night.

He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

