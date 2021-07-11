Energy Alert
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 135-year-old church in Jonesboro celebrated becoming debt-free from the construction of its new building Sunday, by burning copies of their mortgage notes.

First Christian Church moved into their new building in 2012, paying off their mortgage in just under a decade.

Pastor Don Martin says the financial liberty is a weight off his and the church’s shoulders, as they can now focus on the future of their ministry.

“What we’re doing right now, we’ve got a vision committee that’s looking and saying, ‘Okay, what ministries do we, as a church here in Jonesboro, need to do that we can do marvelous at,’” Martin said. “So, we just took a step back to look at that. But absolutely we’ve got a lot of plans for our future.”

Martin gave all the credit of paying the building off to the congregation.

Who he said had been incredibly generous and made sacrifices, because of their love of the church.

“Like the men here, the people you saw here, so many sacrificed,” Martin said. “There were some real sacrifice from some of our church members because they love this church, they love each other and so it was a lot of sacrifice.”

