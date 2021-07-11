Energy Alert
Storm damage reported in Stoddard County, Dexter residents urged to delay clean-up efforts

By Marsha Heller and Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe storms on Saturday night, July 10 caused damage in parts of Stoddard County.

Strong winds and a reported tornado is to blame for downed power lines and uprooted trees.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, they had to evacuate patients and the emergency department at SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County due to storm damage. No one was hurt.

Pieces of soffit and metal sheeting could also be seen pealed away or blown off of homes and businesses.

At one time, Ameren Missouri reported more than 1,600 customers without power in the county.

Most of the outages were in and around Dexter and Essex.

Electric crews were out in force after the storm and early Sunday morning working to restore power and make repairs.

Road crews were also seen hard at work removing debris and clearing blocked roads.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the county, and first responders want to keep it that way.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore is urging residents and businesses to hold off on cleaning up storm damage.

He understands the want in removing debris and setting things to rights, but says it’s best to wait for safety reasons.

“The public really needs to know all the powerlines on the ground still could be hot and we’d rather them not be out moving tree branches today,” said Chief Seymore. “Let Ameren do their work first and then you can clean up your yards because we do have lots of major power lines down.”

Daylight will show the extent of damages and possible hidden dangers.

At this time, the National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stoddard County, but the agency will likely release a report as soon as it is available.

Send us your photos and videos of storm damage to cNews by uploading them below.

