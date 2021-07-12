Energy Alert
Analysts ‘eagerly awaiting’ decline in gas prices

While gas prices in the Natural State and the rest of the country rose in the past week, analysts predict a decline in the coming weeks.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While gas prices in the Natural State and the rest of the country rose in the past week, analysts predict a decline in the coming weeks.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, Arkansas gas prices rose 2.4 cents a gallon to an average of $2.84.

The national average rose just 0.5 cents to $3.13/gallon.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He predicts oil prices will near $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks, adding the U.S. might have already seen “peak consumption” during the July 4 holiday.

“While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.” De Haan said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

